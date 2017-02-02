Ogle County residents speak out against location for proposed new jail

The Ogle County Board proposed a new jail go in on 6th Street in Oregon, next to the Judicial Center. But not everyone wants it there. Concerned residents made their voices heard at the Oregon VFW Thursday night.



"It's not that we don't need a new jail, we do," says Oregon city council member Jim Barnes. "It's just the location. We don't feel that this is going to bring in tourists. It's not going to be the greatest thing for tourists. There's other places the jail could be built, that all has city services."

Some residents who live close to the proposed site say they're worried it could decrease their property values. Others said they think the building will be an eyesore.

A few residents also shared concerns over the number of visitors that will come to the jail, and the county's proposal to shut down a block of 6th Street.

But the county maintains the location is ideal. The Judicial Center and jail can share employees, thus bringing down operational costs.

"This is something we've been planning for almost 20 years," says Ogle County Board Chairman Kim Gouker. "I would just say we appreciate the input, the feedback. We had hoped to get that kind of feedback. And we'll take that back to our board for consideration."

The Ogle County Board will host a number of public hearings at sites throughout the county to discuss the proposal. There will also be informational flyers mailed out to Ogle County residents in the coming weeks.