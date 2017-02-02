Volunteers aim to make flying pain-free for RFD passengers

For most a day of traveling can be a headache. But at the Rockford airport, a group of volunteers is trying to make flying as pain free as possible.

Ambassadors are volunteers who welcome passengers, share information, assist travelers with their bags and even give them a lift. Many of them are retired and they help others feel comfortable before boarding the plane.

"We have folks who haven't traveled since 9/11," Passenger Services Supervisor Pam Guentert said. "When they come in they are apprehensive and nervous. Our ambassadors will take them through security, stay with them the whole time. So they connect that way and they will ask for

them when they come back or they will bring gifts for them when they come back. It's just really really amazing."

RFD says they are always looking for volunteers! To learn more head to its website.