Cathedral of St. Peter bringing back programs after hiatus



National Catholic Schools Week is being celebrated around the nation.

It's to emphasize the importance of a Catholic school education. They had a bonfire today at the Cathedral of St. Peter school to celebrate. It also has some big news about its programs. After a one-year hiatus, it's preschool program for 4-year-olds is coming back. On top of that, it's launching a new science curriculum for k-8th graders.

"Our offering Project Lead the Way is going to be introducing to these types of career opportunities in the future," said Principal James Burns.

Project lead the way will focus on the STEM related subjects, something principal Burns says ties in nicely to the Transform Rockford movement.