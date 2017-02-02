Weaver sets Stillman Valley scoring record

Macy Weaver continues to etch her name into the Stillman Valley record books. Weaver became the Lady Cardinals' all-time scoring leader in a 59-33 win over Rochelle Thursday night.
Weaver needed 14 points to break Angie Patzner's 22-year-old record of 1,339 points. The record-breaking basket came early in the third quarter, when Grace Timm passed inside to Weaver for a bucket, plus the foul. After the free throw, Stillman Valley acknowledged Weaver's record. Weaver deflected praise to her teammates after the game.
"It's a great feeling," Weaver said. "I know I couldn't have done it without my teammates. It's just a great reward for how hard I've worked these past years. It's a dream come true."
Weaver will keep adding to her record total over the next few weeks. Stillman Valley has one week remaining in the regular season before the playoffs begin.
Can't Find Something?
WREX
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.