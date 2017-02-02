Weaver sets Stillman Valley scoring record

Macy Weaver continues to etch her name into the Stillman Valley record books. Weaver became the Lady Cardinals' all-time scoring leader in a 59-33 win over Rochelle Thursday night.

Weaver needed 14 points to break Angie Patzner's 22-year-old record of 1,339 points. The record-breaking basket came early in the third quarter, when Grace Timm passed inside to Weaver for a bucket, plus the foul. After the free throw, Stillman Valley acknowledged Weaver's record. Weaver deflected praise to her teammates after the game.

"It's a great feeling," Weaver said. "I know I couldn't have done it without my teammates. It's just a great reward for how hard I've worked these past years. It's a dream come true."

Weaver will keep adding to her record total over the next few weeks. Stillman Valley has one week remaining in the regular season before the playoffs begin.