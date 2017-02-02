Lowes hiring thousands nationwide ahead of spring

Holiday hiring for most stores is over but for one home improvement store it's just beginning.
Lowe's plans to fill thousands of positions for the Spring. It's the busiest time of year for the company. The home improvement chain says it will hire more than 45,000 additional workers for seasonal jobs, like cashiers, sales people, product assemblers and loaders.
The store in Rockford is hiring for several of those positions.
