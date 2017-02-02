AAR needs to fill 100 jobs in Rockford - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

AAR needs to fill 100 jobs in Rockford

Posted:
ROCKFORD (WREX) -

There are 100 jobs up for grabs at AAR in Rockford.
The maintenance repair and overhaul facility at RFD needs A&P mechanics.
AAR held its ribbon cutting in December and says this latest hiring signals more momentum gearing up in the Rockford region.
AAR says it's looking for experienced mechanics to apply for the job.

