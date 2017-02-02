New program to help people with underwater mortgages in Rockford

Tens of thousands of people in Winnebago County are underwater on their mortgages.

Now homeowners in the Stateline-area can get help through the state's I-REFI program.

In Winnebago County, one out of every four homeowners owes more on their home than it's worth. That means about 22,000 people in our area are eligible for this program.

"The I-REFI program provides up to $50,000 in forgivable assistance to help home buyers reduce what they owe n their mortgage and refinance into a new affordable loan. And thousands of you might be eligible," said Audra Hamernik, with the Illinois Housing Development Authority.

There is a free I-REFI program info session coming up this Wednesday, February 8 at Katie's Cup on 7th Street in Rockford. It runs from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Click here to learn more about the program.