Athlete of the Week - Nolan Baker

Byron senior wrestler Nolan Baker is our OSF St. Anthony's Athlete of the Week. Baker looks to repeat as state champion in the coming weeks. He's also getting close to the Illinois all-time pins record.

"The big thing I do when I wrestle is I always go for the pin," Baker said. "It's not the end of the world if I don't get it. So how I wrestle, if I go for a pin, I might not get it, but I'll get near fall points."

Even if Baker does notch the pins record, he hopes to leave behind more than that.

"I hope when I leave here I've set an example for the younger guys to follow because I definitely had those role models growing up," Baker said.

The wrestling postseason starts Saturday. Byron wrestles in the loaded Winnebago Regional with the top three wrestlers from each weight class advancing to Sectionals.