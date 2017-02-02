SwedishAmerican hosts auditions for Caring Canines program

If you have a dog that you think could make a difference at the hospital, SwedishAmerican wants to hear from you.

It's holding auditions for its therapy dog program Caring Canines.

The auditions are Thursday, February 16th at the hospital's conference center. Pre-registration is required and all participants must be registered with a national therapy dog organization. For more information and to register, call Deb Schwarze or Claudia Aschbrenner at 779-636-2166 or contact Deb atdschwarze@swedishamerican.org.