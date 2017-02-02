Kane County man indicted on gun charges in Winnebago County

A Winnebago County grand jury has indicted a man on charges that he broke into a Rockford home to steal guns.

The Rockford Police Department announced Thursday that 32-year-old Matthew Shores, of East Dundee, was indicted on aggravated possession of stolen firearms and four counts of possession of stolen firearms charges.

Police say Shores was arrested on May 12 of last year in Fox Lake on weapons charges.

Then, on May 15, Rockford Police were called out to a home in the 1700 block of Douglas Street on a report of a burglary. The homeowner told police that his house had recently been broken into and several guns had been stolen.

During the investigation, police found that Shores had one of the missing guns when he was arrested in Fox Lake.

Shores is currently in prison, serving a five year sentence for unlawful use of a weapon by a felon charges in connection with his arrest in Fox Lake.