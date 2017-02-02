Five arrested on drug charges in Winnebago County - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Five arrested on drug charges in Winnebago County

Posted:
By Cody Carter, Internet Director
(Left to right): Patrick Clements; Keon Winford; Angel Neal; Charles Stallworth; Gregory Payne (Left to right): Patrick Clements; Keon Winford; Angel Neal; Charles Stallworth; Gregory Payne
ROCKFORD (WREX) -

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department has released information on a series of drug arrests in Rockford over the past two days.

-On Wednesday, deputies were investigating drug sales in the 3100 block of 11th Street and attempted to arrest two suspects, who both ran away. Police caught one of the suspects, 23-year-old Keon Winford, and the other suspect got away. 

Deputies say they found 1.8 grams of heroin, 3 grams of crack cocaine and two stolen handguns; one from Machesney Park and one from Twin Falls, Idaho. 

Winford, of Rockford, has been charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and possession of a stolen firearm. Police say they hope to obtain an arrest warrant for the other suspect at a later date. 

-On Wednesday, deputies were investigating drug sales in the 1200 block of East State Street. Police stopped 23-year-old Charles Stallworth and recovered 2.8 grams of heroin and 3.9 grams of crack cocaine. 

Stallworth, of Rockford, has been charged with unlawful delivery of heroin within 1000 feet of a church, possession with intent to deliver cocaine 1-15 grams within 1000 feet of a church and possession with intent to deliver heroin 1-15 grams within 1000 feet of a church.

-On Thursday, deputies executed a search warrant at 2618 Kinsey Street. Police say they found 5 grams of cocaine and a handgun inside the home. 

Two Rockford residents were arrested. Patrick Clements, 30, has been charged with possession with intent to deliver cocaine 1-15 grams. Angel Neal, 42, has been charged with possession with intent to deliver cocaine 1-15 grams and armed violence.

-On Thursday, deputies in the K9 unit received an anonymous tip of drug sales near the area of Morgan and Seminary streets. Police stopped a storage truck and allegedly found 1.5 grams of heroin, 4.25 grams of crack cocaine and over $700 in cash.

Gregory Payne, 53, of Rockford, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to deliver cocaine 1-15 grams and possession with intent to deliver heroin 1-15 grams.

All five suspects are now being held in the Winnebago County Jail

