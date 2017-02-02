Crash in Beloit lands officer in the hospital, driver in jail

A Beloit Police sergeant ended up in the hospital early Thursday morning after a crash with an allegedly impaired driver.

The Beloit Police Department says the crash occurred at the intersection of Madison Road and McKinley Avenue just after 2 a.m. Thursday. Police say the driver of the other vehicle ran a stop sign and crashed into the officer's squad car.

The officer was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. He has since been released.

The Rock County Sheriffs Office investigated the crash and arrested the other driver on causing injury while operating under the influence of a controlled substance charges.

Beloit Police Sergeant Flanagan says they are thankful that the sergeant was not hurt worse, and they wish him a speedy recovery.