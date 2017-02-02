Rockford man sentenced in habitual criminal case

A Rockford man who pleaded guilty to being a habitual criminal will spend the next 14 years in prison.

Joshua Schweig pleaded guilty to felony armed habitual criminal charges back in November 2016. He was sentenced to 14 years in prison Thursday afternoon by Judge John Lowry. He will also have to serve three years of supervised release after getting out of prison.

Schweig was originally charged with attempted murder of a police officer. He was arrested in March 2015 after an incident where he pointed a rifle at two Rockford police officers.

An integrity task force report says officers ordered Schweig to put the gun down. When he refused, one of the officers shot him in the leg to subdue him.