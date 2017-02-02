Police say they will be out in force for Super Bowl weekend

Police around Illinois say they will be stepping up patrols this weekend for the Super Bowl.

Illinois State Police officers say they will be looking out for drunk drivers, speeding and distracted drivers this weekend. Last year during the weekend of the big game, ISP arrested 200 people for drunk driving. That was nearly twice the arrests in 2015.

ISP issued nearly 2,500 citations statewide during Super Bowl weekend 2016.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office say they will also be conducted special patrols this Super Bowl weekend, cracking down on impaired drivers and seat belt law violators.

Police say fans should plan ahead to get home with a designated driver, a cab or rideshare service.