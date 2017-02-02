Rockford Police: Man shot during home invasion

Rockford Police say a man was shot after three suspects invaded his home early Thursday morning.

Police say the shooting happened just after midnight in the 1100 block of Green Street in Rockford.

Police say three men forced their way into the victim's home. After a struggle, they shot him and ran.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment to non-life threatening injuries. He is listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact the Rockford Police Officer In Charge, 779-500-6555, or Crime Stoppers, 815-963- 7867.