Boylan student gets perfect ACT score

A Boylan student is celebrating after getting a perfect ACT score.
Senior Lydia Trautmann got a perfect 36.
Lydia is a member of the National Honor Society as well as a student council officer.
She also plays volleyball and competes with the scholastic bowl team.
Roughly one out of every 935 students who take the ACT get a top score.
Can't Find Something?
WREX
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.