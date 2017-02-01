Boylan student gets perfect ACT score - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Boylan student gets perfect ACT score

Posted:
ROCKFORD (WREX) -

A Boylan student is celebrating after getting a perfect ACT score.

Senior Lydia Trautmann got a perfect 36.
Lydia is a member of the National Honor Society as well as a student council officer.
She also plays volleyball and competes with the scholastic bowl team.
Roughly one out of every 935 students who take the ACT get a top score.

