"New Mix" helps Rockford artists hone skills

Every week people who want to explore their creativity and hone their skills can find a special place to do that in Rockford.

It's called the "New Mix" workshops. There's a variety of them ranging from comedy to performance art.

Rockford Area Arts Council teamed up with RHA to enhance entrepreneurial skills of artists.

Anyone is welcome to come and the hope is it can help people make a living out of their art.

"Some of the information is presented in the form of a workshop. And then there are some who are what we call mentors where you're able to work one on one with someone in your field to launch a business, help to grow a business. And again these are artistic businesses," said Lakeshia Wingo, New Mix project manager.

The next set of workshops starts February 25. They are on Wednesdays at Rockford Housing Authority properties.