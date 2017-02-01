13 WREX's Mark Mayhew's gift after death

One reason 13 WREX decided to do a Day of Positivity on Tuesday was because of our good friend and co-worker, Mark Mayhew.

Mark passed away last month and as a way to honor him, 13 WREX decided to tell positive stories about the city he loved so much. Leading up to this day of positivity, we got news about something incredibly positive Mark did. He was an organ donor and after he passed, he helped improve the lives of others. Mark's family received a certificate from the state of Wisconsin in recognition of him helping the life of a fellow citizen.

The certificate came directly from Governor Scott Walker.