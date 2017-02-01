Rockford firefighters heat up coffee industry with new business

Coffee is what most of us have to wake us up in the morning. Firefighters need it sometimes to stay awake and be ready on a moment's notice.

So these first responders know a lot about good and bad coffee.



Luke Schneider and his business partner thought they could make some good coffee, right here in Rockford.



So 7 months ago they launched Fire Department Coffee.

"We really like to look at it at as this is the Fire Department Coffee family because the people that we communicate with and the people that we relate with are also military or veterans or first responders," said Schneider, co-founder and owner of Fire Department Coffee.

The company wants to expand in Rockford so it can create jobs here.



Later this month, Fire Department Coffee will start raising money for a charity that puts veterans back to work as firefighters.



For more information and how to order their coffee, click here.

