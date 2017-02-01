Laundry Love program provides essential service for free

You could say clean clothes are a necessity. But some people don't have access to a washer and dryer.

That's where the Laundry Love program comes in.



It was started by the folks at Spring Creek United Church of Christ.



The church, along with Charles Street Laundromat, offer free laundry for people in need every third Wednesday of the month.

"We treat everybody who comes in here with respect and we treat them like customers," said Bob Black, co-coordinator of the Laundry Love Program. "We're really happy to see the people come here and take advantage of the service. We're called by our faith to serve others and that means serving others as they would serve Christ."

Since the program started in July Laundry Love has washed 4,700 pounds of laundry and it expects to break the 5,000 pound mark two weeks from now.