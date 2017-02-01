DIGGING DEEPER: Rockford faces psychiatrist shortage

It doesn't look like a typical doctor's office. But with the click of a button this room turns into a psychiatrist's office.

"We can have psychiatrists meet wherever we want in the country, through video conference technology, they can see patients in our offices here," said Rosecrance Chief Medical Officer Tom Wright.

It's called telepsychiatry. Patients sit in front a camera and meet with a doctor who shows up on the TV screen, but is actually located miles away.

Rosecrance added the technology a few years ago because of a major shortage in psychiatrists.

"I think it's a huge challenge, and it's a challenge that Rockford hasn't been very successful with the past 10 years," Wright said.

Wright said a majority of psychiatrists are edging toward the retirement age and Rockford has to compete with bigger cities like Milwaukee and Chicago for new doctors. Rockford also doesn't have a residency program for psychiatrists to train in.

The shortage, some say, is making it harder for patients to find a psychiatrist, and landing them on a wait list that can last months.

It leaves patients to go to the emergency room or turn to a more basic care.

"You have to rely on other resources that don't necessarily have the same skills that a psychiatrist has," said Alpine Academy Principal Bob McVinnie.

And if you're on Medicaid it can be even harder to find a psychiatrist, because the majority of private doctors don't take it.

Medicaid covers less than a half of the cost for a psychiatrist.

In the past, the state used to make up the difference at Rosecrance.

But two years ago it cut all of the funding, totaling more than $1 million.

"It was a problem that we didn't expect, and the state doesn't seem to be helping much with the solution," Wright said.

While Rosecrance prioritizes patients needing urgent care, the funding cut means longer wait times for other patients.

Doctors say even if the state restores the funding it won't fix everything. The area still needs to recruit more psychiatrists to meet the demand of the community.

Places like Alpine Lutheran Church in Rock are in the process of creating a group that can help people find a psychiatrist and get the resources they need locally.