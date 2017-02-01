2017 National Signing Day - Local Athletes Make College Decisions

The 2017 National Signing Day saw local Northern Illinois athletes make their collegiate decisions official, putting the pen to the paper and faxing in their national letters of intent to continue athletic careers at the next level.

The following players from local high schools and their corresponding colleges are listed below:

Amboy

Cole Stewart - Winona State

Auburn

Vederian Lowe - Illinois

Donterrio Hannah - Arizona Western

Connor McClelland - Knox

Tyrese Hill - Robert Morris

Ernest Austin - Ellsworth CC

Demar Henderson - Ellsworth CC

Boylan

Gretchen Murray - Ohio State

DeKalb

Derek Kyler - Dartmouth

Cole Tucker - NIU

Eric Letterer - North Central

Jake Neidel - Loras

East

Marcus Hayes - New Mexico

Marquez Brown - Minnesota West

Maurice Williams - Minnesota State Fergus Falls

Avante Rivers - Aurora

Kevon Evans - Millikin

Darrin Haley - Minnesota West

Alejandro Carrillo - Dakota College at Bottineau

Addontis Mitchel - Ridgewater

Jimmy Johnson - UW Stevens Point

Isiah Jefferson - Fond du Lac Tribal

Robert Jones - Highland (KS)

Freeport

Zeke Vandenburgh - Illinois State

Harlem

Brenton Shaw - SW Minnesota State

Max Dixon - Quincy U.

Jefferson

Bobby Williams - Northern St. (S.D.)

Chandler Groth - Northern St. (S.D.)

Danarious Hall - Peru St. (Neb.)

Nathaniel Barbary - Peru St. (Neb.)

Jamarus Williams - Peru St. (Neb.)

Savion Bolden - Robert Morris

Alex Al-Ramahi - Robert Morris

Jaishaun Morris - Robert Morris

Nick Miller - Lakeland (Wis.)

Jack Del Real - UW-Eau Claire

Alejandro Herrera - Rockford Univ.

Richard Parker - Rockford Univ.

Malcom Warren N.D. Science

Terrius Gaines - St. Augustine

Jeremiah Johnson - St. Augustine

Brandon Rice - St. Augustine