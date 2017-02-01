2017 National Signing Day - Local Athletes Make College Decisions

The 2017 National Signing Day saw local Northern Illinois athletes make their collegiate decisions official, putting the pen to the paper and faxing in their national letters of intent to continue athletic careers at the next level.
The following players from local high schools and their corresponding colleges are listed below:
Amboy
Cole Stewart - Winona State
Auburn
Vederian Lowe - Illinois
Donterrio Hannah - Arizona Western
Connor McClelland - Knox
Tyrese Hill - Robert Morris
Ernest Austin - Ellsworth CC
Demar Henderson - Ellsworth CC
Boylan
Gretchen Murray - Ohio State
DeKalb
Derek Kyler - Dartmouth
Cole Tucker - NIU
Eric Letterer - North Central
Jake Neidel - Loras
East
Marcus Hayes - New Mexico
Marquez Brown - Minnesota West
Maurice Williams - Minnesota State Fergus Falls
Avante Rivers - Aurora
Kevon Evans - Millikin
Darrin Haley - Minnesota West
Alejandro Carrillo - Dakota College at Bottineau
Addontis Mitchel - Ridgewater
Jimmy Johnson - UW Stevens Point
Isiah Jefferson - Fond du Lac Tribal
Robert Jones - Highland (KS)
Freeport
Zeke Vandenburgh - Illinois State
Harlem
Brenton Shaw - SW Minnesota State
Max Dixon - Quincy U.
Jefferson
Bobby Williams - Northern St. (S.D.)
Chandler Groth - Northern St. (S.D.)
Danarious Hall - Peru St. (Neb.)
Nathaniel Barbary - Peru St. (Neb.)
Jamarus Williams - Peru St. (Neb.)
Savion Bolden - Robert Morris
Alex Al-Ramahi - Robert Morris
Jaishaun Morris - Robert Morris
Nick Miller - Lakeland (Wis.)
Jack Del Real - UW-Eau Claire
Alejandro Herrera - Rockford Univ.
Richard Parker - Rockford Univ.
Malcom Warren N.D. Science
Terrius Gaines - St. Augustine
Jeremiah Johnson - St. Augustine
Brandon Rice - St. Augustine
