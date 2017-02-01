Beloit College hate crime victim confesses; says he spray-painted racist message

Beloit Police have arrested a Beloit College student in connection to one of the hate crimes reported on Monday.

Police say 20-year-old Michael Kee reported a racist symbol had been spray panted on his dorm room door. After interviewing Kee, Beloit police say Kee confessed to doing the spray-painting.

Police say Kee saw how Beloit College had come together after the first reported hate crime, which is still under investigation, and wanted similar attention.

Beloit police say this incident doesn't diminish other hate crimes reported in the community.

Kee's arrest has been referred to the Rock County District Attorney's Office for charging consideration.