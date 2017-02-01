MYNORM campaign at Belvidere High School encourages students to share passions

At Belvidere High School, students are encouraged to share their passions with their peers.



The #MYNORM Campaign, which started last year, helps inspire the student body to be different and embrace their authentic self. Whether it's acting, film making, or special effects makeup, student interests at Belvidere High School run the gamut.



Briana Vasquez is a senior at BHS and her passion is acting. She is spreading her love of the stage with her peers through #MYNORM.



"It truly made me so happy and I think that's when I knew that's something I've always wanted to do," she says.



Administrators hope the program will eventually be entirely student run.



"Be who you are, you are unique. Don't be like everybody else. There's only one of you, share it," says Asst. Principal Carl Hobbs.