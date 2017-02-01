Winnebago County judge sentences man to 34 years for sex assault

The Winnebago County State’s Attorney's Office has announced that a man convicted of sexual assault will spend over 30 years in prison.

Tuesday, a Winnebago County judge sentenced 35-year-old Brent Gleichauf to 34 years in prison. Gleichauf was convicted in March 2015 of two counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault and one count of unlawful restraint.

Winnebago County Sheriff's Deputies were called out to a home in Machesney Park in January 2013 to investigate an incident. A victim there told police that Gleichauf sexually assaulted her and refused to let her leave the apartment.

The victim told police that she was eventually able to escape and run to a neighbor's house to call police.