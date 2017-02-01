"100 Strong" encourages black youth in Rockford

February 1 marks the first day of Black History Month. But for the members of the local organization "100 strong," 28 days just isn't enough to cover the history of black people.

"I encourage people to come to 100 Strong because you feel really good about yourself when you leave. They show you so much support and they motivate you to do better in life because a lot of us are being brought down and doubted because we're black young teens and statistics are saying they won't make it past the age of 20. They lead us to believe we can do it, we can make it past the age of 20. We can fulfill the goals we have made for ourselves," said Anaijah Morehead, a sophomore at Auburn High School.

Going strong for one year now, "100 strong" is run by black men with a common goal: To help the community by teaching and empowering the black youth. Every Friday and Saturday night, black boys and girls come out to the 100 strong safe house located at 4111 Auburn Street, where they feel safe, eat home cooked meals, and are mentored.

"They feed us, they educate us about ourselves and about our history, and about what's going on around us... but for 100 Strong they are a level of excellence," said Water Heru, a senior at Auburn High School.

"The goal behind 100 Strong, ultimately we want to be able to build in our own communities. We want to teach self-reliance, teach responsibility, we want to teach ownership, so we're looking to make our community a safe and decent place to live in," said Henry X, a board member of 100 Strong.

100 Strong plans to continue to bridge the lives of the black youth in Rockford to help get them to the point where they are capable and confident.