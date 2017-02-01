Rockford man wanted on battery charges

Rockford Police are searching for a man wanted on battery charges.

Anthony Spoden, 25, of Rockford, is wanted on two counts of aggravated battery. His bond has been set at $25,000.

Police say officers were called out to the Alpine Inn on the 4400 block of East State around 7:45 p.m. December 22. Police say they found a 26-year-old man who had been hit in the mouth and face with an unknown object. He was taken to a local hospital and treated for his injuries.

Police identified Spoden as the suspect in this case.

Spoden is still on the loose and police are asking anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact them, 779-500-6551, or Crime Stoppers.