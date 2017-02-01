Rockford Rescue Mission in desperate need of utensils

The Rockford Rescue Mission says it's in desperate need of Styrofoam cups and plastic utensils.

The area's largest shelter for the hungry and homeless says as nearly 400 people eat their meals there each day, it's running extremely low on the utensils.

Anyone willing to donate items can bring them to 715 West State Street.

For more information, contact the Rockford Rescue Mission at 815-965-5332.