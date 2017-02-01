Remembering Mark Mayhew on Day of Positivity

Today, we remember our late assignment editor Mark Mayhew, who was always doing his part to focus on the positive here in the Stateline.



Even on his last day of work, Mark answered a call from The Carpenter's Place, a Rockford organization that provides services for homeless men and women.



They said they needed boots, and like many times before, Mark asked how he could help.



That day, Mark's assistance helped bring in hundreds of boots for Carpenter's Place. A last gesture, executive director Kay Larrick says she will never forget.

"There just wasn't a time whether it was the boots or the gloves or volunteers, whatever we needed.. and he didn't just do it for us. I think he truly understood the need of the person who was going to receive it in the end," said Larrick.



Carpenter's Place was just one of many local organizations touched by Mark Mayhew.

