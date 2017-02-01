SwedishAmerican now delivering "puppygrams" to patients

Some four-legged friends are making a difference at SwedishAmerican Hospital in Rockford.

Hickory is a therapy dogs who has been volunteering at Caring Canines for about five years. He is now part of a service to help brighten patents' days.

The new courier dog service is so loved ones can fill out a "get well soon" card for patients and then have a therapy dog "paw"-deliver the "puppygram" for them.

"It makes people smile," says Claudia Aschbrenner with Caring Canines. "Perhaps patients or staff are missing their own beloved dog at home and they can receive a greeting. Then to see a little four-legged friend deliver that card adds to that enjoyment.

Caring Canines has handed out about 100 "puppygrams" so far. Click here to find out more about the program.