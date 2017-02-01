Educator at Roosevelt Alternative High wins Golden Apple Award - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Educator at Roosevelt Alternative High wins Golden Apple Award

By Cody Carter, Internet Director
Jennifer Macek Jennifer Macek
ROCKFORD (WREX) -

The Golden Apple Foundation recognized an outstanding area educator Tuesday night.

The foundation announced the winner of its Assistant Principal Development Program Award is Jennifer Macek, the Dean of Students at Roosevelt Alternative High School in Rockford. 

"I do get excited, really excited, when you see that you've made a strong impact on someone's life," Macek said Tuesday. "I have several of my students since when I started 20 years ago that will still call me ask me for advice."

As the winner, Jennifer will get to attend Harvard Graduate School of Education's New and Aspiring Leaders Program.

