Area nonprofit leader shares how Mark Mayhew helped the community

Losing Mark leaves a man like Mark Mayhew leaves a void in more ways than one. We miss his laugh, we miss his jokes and we miss his brilliant mind. One of the things many of us instantly missed though, was Mark's mugs.

Today, February 1, WREX is hosting a Day of Positivity. The idea for that day came in part as a way to remember our late assignment editor Mark Mayhew, who passed away just a few weeks ago, and who was always doing his part to focus on the positive in the Stateline.

On his last day of work, Mark answered a call from Carpenter's Place, a Rockford organization that provides services for homeless men and women.

They said they needed boots, and like many times before, Mark asked how he could help.

That day, Mark helped bring in hundreds of boots for Carpenter's Place. It was a last gesture that executive director Kay Larrick says she will never forget.

Larrick says there were numerous times Mark helped get the word out to help Carpenter's Place. " And he didn't just do it for us," Larrick says. "I think he truly understood the need of the person who was going to receive it in the end."

Carpenter's Place was just one of many local organizations touched by Mark Mayhew.