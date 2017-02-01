The WREX Day of Positivity is today

Today, February 1, 13 News is hosting a Day of Positivity. The goal is to feature inspiring stories about the people and places that make the Stateline area a better place.

All day, the WREX newsroom will be bringing the Rockford community an entire day of positive local news coverage.

We have a very exciting day planned and we can't wait to share it with you! We will have positive news stories on our website all day long, as well as on each of our newscasts today and this evening.

But the positive local news does not end today. If you have a positive story you think we should know about, we want you to get involved! Please email us your positive news stories news@wrex.com

It's your community and we want to enjoy this positive day with you.