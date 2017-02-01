Fish-Abled Foundation improving lives of people with disabilities one ride at a time

For most of us, if we want to go somewhere, we hop in the car and take off.



Others don't have that luxury, which is why a paratransit driver in Rockford created the Fish-Abled Foundation for people with disabilities.

"You know, their calendars are just filled with doctors appointments," said Eric Fishe, the founder of the foundation. "So we kind of come in and give them different events if they want to jump on one that they like, whether it's fishing, or going to a sporting event, like an IceHogs game."

Chris Crisman loves going to those IceHogs games with the group. Hockey is his favorite sport, but he never gets to play it. Chris was born with cerebral palsey. He only has full use of one of his arms. He's confined to a wheelchair, but he gets out every month thanks to the Fish-Abled Foundation.

"It gives you one day a month where you can just be with people that understand at least on some level what you're going through," said Crisman. "Now even for people with disabilities, every situation is different so no one person with a disability is gonna understand exactly what the other person is going through, but they understand it probably better than anybody else."

The last trip the Fish-Abled Foundation went on was to Medevil Times in the Chicago suburbs. They had a blast. The group is always in need of volunteers and financial help to pay for transportation. To find out more, click here.