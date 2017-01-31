Janesville Police seek community member for committee on police relations with African Americans

Janesville Police are looking for members for a committee to improve and advise the department on relations with African Americans.

It's looking to restructure its African American Liaison Advisory Committee. The committee is seeking three community members to fill positions. They will work with a Janesville police officer, Janesville city council president and other members of the community.

If you would like to become a member of the AALAC, please email a cover letter and contact information to:

Sam Liebert, LiebertS@ci.janesville.wi.us, and Brad Rau, RauB@ci.janesville.wi.us .



For additional information, please contact either Officer Brad Rau at (608) 449-4313 or Council President Sam Liebert at (608) 359-1956.