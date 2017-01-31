Byron, Boylan maintain top conference spots

Tuesday night girls basketball on the high school hardwood saw conference contenders keep pole position as the regular season winds down.
Boylan remains undefeated in NIC-10 play as the Lady Titans beat Belvidere North, 55-37. Byron clinched the Big Northern title as the defending 2A state champions ran past Winnebago, 80-48.
Other girls basketball scores are as follows by conference.
NIC-10
Auburn 61, Harlem 52
East 49, Belvidere 43
Hononegah 62, Guilford 26
Freeport 52, Jefferson 40
Big Northern
Stillman Valley 66, North Boone 28
Genoa-Kingston 52, Rock Falls 49
Sterling Newman 64, Oregon 41
Lutheran 45, Dixon 40
NUIC
Amboy 42, Aquin 32
Pecatonica 64, Milledgeville 31
