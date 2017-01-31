Byron, Boylan maintain top conference spots - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Byron, Boylan maintain top conference spots

Posted:
ROCKFORD (WREX) -

Tuesday night girls basketball on the high school hardwood saw conference contenders keep pole position as the regular season winds down.

Boylan remains undefeated in NIC-10 play as the Lady Titans beat Belvidere North, 55-37. Byron clinched the Big Northern title as the defending 2A state champions ran past Winnebago, 80-48.

Other girls basketball scores are as follows by conference.

NIC-10

Auburn 61, Harlem 52

East 49, Belvidere 43

Hononegah 62, Guilford 26

Freeport 52, Jefferson 40

Big Northern

Stillman Valley 66, North Boone 28

Genoa-Kingston 52, Rock Falls 49

Sterling Newman 64, Oregon 41

Lutheran 45, Dixon 40

NUIC

Amboy 42, Aquin 32

Pecatonica 64, Milledgeville 31

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WREX
10322 Auburn Road, Rockford, IL 61103
Switchboard: 815-335-2213
News tips: news@wrex.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.