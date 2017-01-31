Rockford's five mayoral candidates sound off on how they'd tackle crime

On Tuesday night, Rockford's five mayoral candidates met for a forum hosted by the Orchid Neighborhood Association.

The event gave people the chance to hear the candidates' thoughts on things like crime, affordable housing, the city's budget. When asked how they'd tackle crime, here's an excerpt of what each candidate had to say:

"Number one we have to take a more proactive approach to crime," says republican candidate Brian Leggero. "We have to return those over 2,300 streetlights that were removed. We need to return all of those back and add more. That brings more safety to our neighborhoods. Criminals prosper in the dark."

"So we need to focus on our youth, our future," says republican candidate Pam Connell. "We do have programs through the FBI that we can place into schools, into boys and girls clubs, into churches to help. Which I have been working on in Chicago and have started bringing into the Rockford area."

"Three of the main ingredients is justified frustration, justified anger, and unjustified choice," says independent candidate Ronnie Manns. "So if you want to get rid of crime we need to tackle those three things."

"The three things that drive crime are domestic violence, human trafficking, and one of the things we tend to ignore that we really need to focus on is mental health," says independent Rudy Valdez. "If I'm mayor I'm going to see if we can get a 708 board here in Rockford."

"The issue we also need to address is domestic violence," says democrat candidate Tom McNamara. "29% of all calls for service are domestic related. That makes up 25% of all our violent crime. Domestic violence calls are the longest calls for service, they take the most numbers of officers, they're the most dangerous for the victims and often the most dangerous for our officer. Other communities are doing something about domestic violence. "

The primary election will be held February 28th while the general election will take place April 4th.