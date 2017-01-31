Office puppy lifts spirits at Freeport ambulance company

Puppies. They're proven to lower blood pressure and relieve stress.

Work. Sometimes it can raise your blood pressure and cause stress.

But what if you combined a puppy with work?

That's what one Freeport business just did and the results are already having a pretty positive impact.

At Star Ambulance in Freeport, life and death e emergencies are the norm.

"I've seen loss of life, traumatic injuries," said paramedic Joel Buss.

It's a stressful job to say the least. But there's a new addition that makes workers' days a little more positive.

"I came into work one day and he was here!" said dispatcher Stephanie Barton

Star Ambulance is now home to a spunky, happy black lab puppy named Stryker.

"A lot of people wanted him, and he's a good stress reliever. We go on some pretty hard calls sometimes so just coming back and cuddling with a puppy is pretty good fun," said EMT Amber Strong

Getting him took a lot of convincing for the owners of the ambulance company.

"It was a lot of begging," said Strong.

From the staff, not Stryker.. He's still working on potty training. But the paramedics, EMTs and dispatchers finally got their way.

And already they say they're seeing a difference.

"I've been less stressed since he's been here and we've only had him for a week," said Strong.

"I think it's a great idea. Great stress relief. You can play with him," said EMT basic Bryan Kraft.

"I like to think of him almost like a third partner," said Buss.

"Even me just answering the phones. I get six calls back to back and it's like by the time I'm done and I look at him it's like, OK I feel a little bit better now," said Barton.

Plenty of people have pets they're just typically not work pets. Even though stryker has four legs a tail and sleeps in a kennel, he's more than a pet.

"We're a big family and he's just another member," said Kraft.



There is someone at Star Ambulance 24/7 so Stryker is never alone. And workers say some of them actually take him home as he works on his potty training.