Rockford Police: Man forced his way into home, fought with residents

Rockford Police say they arrested a man over the weekend for allegedly forcing his way into a home to fight people inside.

Police say 23-year-old Delafonta Person, of Rockford, has been charged with home invasion, unlawful restraint, domestic battery and violation of CCA.

Police say Person showed up to a home in the 200 block of Adams Street Saturday night and was turned away from entering the home. Officers say Person then forced his way inside.

Police say Person forced one of the residents out of the home and locked the person outside. A neighbor saw what was going on and forced his way into the home to help out the people inside with Person.

Police arrested Person at the home. They say they found less than 10 grams of marijuana on him

Person is now being held in the Winnebago County Jail