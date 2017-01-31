Civility group hosting kickoff event Tuesday at Heartland Church

WREX will be live at Heartland Community Church in Rockford Tuesday night for the 815 Choose Civility kickoff event.

The event is one that has been in the making since August, when a grassroots group of citizens came together to form a group focused solely on civility and treating one another with respect.

The idea has taken off since then and gained great traction in the community, and Tuesday night the group shares its vision with the community.

That vision is based around a pledge of civility. The pledge reads: "I pledge to conduct myself in a way that is honest, respectful, considerate and kind, even toward those with whom I disagree."

Those attending the event Tuesday night will be asked to take that pledge and sign a big banner with the pledge on it.

Monday night, Rockford Mayor Larry Morrissey declared this week "815 Choose Civility Week" in an official proclamation.

Mayor Morrissey says choosing civility is part of our democratic process, whether it is at a national or local level. The mayor says an initiative like this can let Rockford set an example for other communities.

"We actually need to have a forum, a marketplace if you will, where ideas can be freely debated," Mayor Morrissey said Monday. "It's not good for us if we don't allow ideas to come to the surface."

The event starts at 6 p.m. at Heartland Community Church. It is free and open to the public. The event will last about an hour and then there will be resource tables to visit after the presentation.

There will be some materials for attendees to take home from the event, including business cards with the pledge printed on them and 815 Choose Civility car window clings.

For those who cannot make it to Tuesday night's event, it will be streaming it live at www.wrex.com/live