Winnebago County judge sentences man to 18 years on drug charges

The Winnebago County State’s Attorney's Office announced Tuesday that an area man has been sentenced to 18 years in prison on drug offenses.

Shardon Gay, 34, was found guilty of possession with intent to deliver, criminal trespass to a residence, domestic battery, interfering with the reporting of domestic violence and violation of an order of protection after a jury trial in September 2014.

Rockford Police arrested Gay in March of 2013 after officers were called out to a home that Gay had been ordered to stay away from. Police then found drugs and a large amount of cash on Gay and in the home.

Gay was sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2015 on drug trafficking charges out of Boone County.