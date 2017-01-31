Central Illinois mother dies in fire; saves baby by throwing child out of window

WYOMING, Ill. - A 12-day-old infant is alive thanks to a mother who apparently resorted to dropping the infant out of a window to save her child's life.

Fire officials say the 21-year-old mother, Shelby Carter, was found dead Monday morning at a home in Wyoming, which is located northwest of Peoria in Stark County. Carter's body was found in a second floor bedroom.

Fire officials say they found the newborn outside the house, still strapped into a car carrier, the mother having apparently dropped the baby out of the home's window in an attempt to save the child's life. The infant was taken to OSF St. Francis Hospital Medical Center.

The fire destroyed the house where the baby and mother had been the only ones at home at the time.