Rockford church without heat receives furnace donation

A Rockford church had a warm celebration, thanks to a local business.

Miller Engineering and an Iowa company donated and installed two brand new furnaces at the House of God Church Monday.

The old furnaces recently failed, leaving no heat in the building and no money to cover the cost. That is when Miller Engineering came in to help out.

"If it's a church or a residence, it just feels good that you're doing good for somebody in need," says Tim Wurster of Miller Engineering.

House of God Church invited Miller Engineering to a free breakfast to say thanks.

The church says the donation has left them feeling blessed.