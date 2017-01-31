Rockford woman arrested on weapon warrant Monday night

Police arrested a Rockford woman on a warrant for weapons charges Monday night.

Police say 22-year-old Shawntia Denny was arrested Monday night on an outstanding warrant for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Police found out Denny was living in a home in the 800 block of 11th Street. After receiving a tip from a concerned citizen, officers went to the home and tried to get Denny to come outside.

Police say Denny refused to come out, so officers forced their way in and arrested her.

Denny is being held in the Winnebago County Jail on a $5,000 bond.