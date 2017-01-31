School bus accident in Rockford Tuesday morning; no students on - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

School bus accident in Rockford Tuesday morning; no students on bus

By Cody Carter, Internet Director
Accident involving a van and a school bus in Rockford (From Rockford Fire) Accident involving a van and a school bus in Rockford (From Rockford Fire)
ROCKFORD (WREX) -

Crews are on the scene of an accident involving a school bus and a van in Rockford. 

Rockford Police say the accident occurred near the intersection of Harrison Avenue and 11th Street around 8:45 a.m.. They say no students were on the bus at the time. The driver of the bus was not injured.  

Rockford Fire says the driver of the van was injured and extrication was needed. They were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.  

