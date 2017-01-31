Rockford Little Caesars robbed at gunpoint Monday

Rockford Police are investigating after a Little Caesars restaurant was robbed Monday night.

Police say officers were called out to the Little Caesars on the 3100 block of 11th Street just after 8:30 p.m. Monday on a report of an armed robbery.

Employees at the store told police that a suspect came in armed with a handgun and stole money from the cash register and safe before running away.

No one was injured during the robbery.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact Rockford Police or Crime Stoppers.