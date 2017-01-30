Rockford Interfaith Women's Group sees biggest crowd after President Trump's immigration order

A group in Rockford has had its biggest turnout ever after President Trump's immigration order.

The Interfaith Women's Group meets once a month for a potluck to celebrate diversity. It welcomes women of all faiths or no faith to come together for positive conversation. The organizer says she's gotten several calls in the last few days asking if people can come.

"We feel the tension," Kathy Shihadah said. "I guess a cultural tension of some kind and we know it's wrong and we know we need to dispel it just for ourselves."

The interfaith group started back in June.