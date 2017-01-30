Harlem bowling celebrates state title

The Harlem boys bowling team won its first state championship in school history over the weekend. The team brought the trophy back to its home lanes at Forest Hills Lanes for a celebration Monday night.

Senior Jacob Nimtz said last week he wouldn't be satisfied unless his team won state.

"I'm going to stick to my word and I did," Nimtz said. "I'm pretty happy with the outcome, obviously. I'm glad I did it with this group of guys."

Bringing home a state title means even more for the seniors.

"It's really big," senior Dawson Jones said. "All of this is flashing by so fast. We're trying to soak it all in."

Harlem had the lead after Friday's first day of competition, but other teams were still within striking distance. Harlem used a big performance on Saturday to put away the state title.

"We just kept looking at ourselves and how we were bowling," senior Collin Day said. "We didn't pay attention to the teams around us. We just tried to do our own thing and bowl good like we always do."

And it was good enough to make school history.