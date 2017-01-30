Loves Park man charged with Subway robbery

Rockford Police say they have arrested a man in connection with the robbery of a Subway restaurant over the weekend.
Police say officers were called out to the Subway in the 500 block of North Lyford around 9:30 p.m. Saturday for an armed robbery that just occurred. The only employee in the business at the time told police that a man had just robbed the store with a knife before running away.
Police found that the suspect had ran to a nearby hotel. When police found him there, he attempted to run away from officers. The suspect was caught after a short chase.
The suspect, 27-year-old Shane Reiniche, of Loves Park, has been charged with armed robbery, possession of heroin, resisting a peace officer and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The Rockford Police Department is investigating the possibility that Reiniche may have been involved in other robberies around Rockford.
