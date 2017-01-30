David Ross in Rockford - full interview - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

David Ross in Rockford - full interview

Posted:
By Cody Carter, Internet Director
ROCKFORD (WREX) -

It has been less than three months since the Chicago Cubs won the World Series and this past weekend fans in Rockford got to meet one of the players who helped make it all happen.

Former Cubs catcher and World Champion David Ross spoke in front of a packed congregation at City First Church in Rockford Sunday.

The now retired catcher says he was blown away by the outpouring of support from Stateline fans. Above is the full interview Ross did with WREX sports anchor Dan Cohen. 

